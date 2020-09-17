This RJD leader from Bihar said- ‘Sushant was not a Rajput, descendants of Maharana Pratap do not commit suicide’

new Delhi: Bihar’s Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Arun Yadav has given a statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput. The RJD leader said that Sushant was not a Rajput because no descendant of Maharana Pratap can commit suicide. We are very sad. Sushant should not have been suicide. He was a Rajput, he should have fought the situation. Also Read – Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, Jaya Bachchan angry in support of BJP MP Ravi Kishan

The RJD leader said that the investigation that will take place is a different matter, but it should not have been done in this way. It makes us all sad. Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide on 14 June. His body was found in a room in his house in Mumbai. The CBI is investigating this case. Along with this, NCB and ED are also investigating. Many people including Riya Chakraborty have been accused in this case. Riya is currently in jail. NCB arrested him in the drug case.

#WATCH: He was not a Rajput, as descendant of Maharana Pratap cannot die by suicide… We are sad, he should not have died by suicide. He was a Rajput, he should have fought back: Bihar RJD MLA Arun Yadav#SushantSinghRajput (16.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/nRkciaG4Cn
– ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Sushant’s death has become a political issue in Bihar. Many political parties in Bihar have printed Sushant’s posters, including BJP. Several parties including JDU, RJD, consistently talked about bringing justice to Sushant Singh Rajput.