This roguelike ARPG is leaving Game Pass soon and can take away the bad taste of Diablo Immortal

Let’s not fool ourselves: although Diablo Immortal starts well, as we progress in the game the Pay to win barrier eats up almost the entire experience, and many have been left with a so-so taste in their mouths. We are talking about latest big release in the ARPG genre, and now it’s time to find something to keep you entertained until the arrival of Diablo IV.

However, if you are looking for something to enjoy, in the Xbox Game Pass you have a great option. However, you better sink your teeth into it soon, because will leave the Microsoft service on July 15. A pity, you are going to have to do an intensive day of vice to see all the content that this jewel offers.

Children of Morta leaves Game Pass on July 15: do not stop playing it

The first thing is to clarify the gender of Children of Morta: This is a roguelike that has elements of an action RPG (an ARPG of a lifetime, wow) and Hack and Slash. If this combination has already caught your attention, you should also know that it has procedural elementsin this case the dungeons.

What does this translate to? well what each game will be differentcontributing a huge variety to the game. And the thing with regard to variety does not stop there, and that is that there is a total of 7 playable characters in the base game, each one with its own characteristics and style of play, although this number increases to 8 thanks to the free DLC Apan, The Clan Mother.



The pixel art graphic section is gorgeous

In addition to all these details (which already make Children of Morta one of those titles that everyone should try), we have quite an interesting story, narrated through the home of the Bergson family, of which all the playable characters are part. Between games, you can explore the house to learn more about the relationship between the different members of the family.

The last big question you may be asking yourself is “Will I have time to finish the game?”. If you go to fixed gear with the story, the game should last you about 15 hours, although if you start to get collectibles the thing can amount to something more than 20 hours. As you will see, there is still time until it is no longer available, and if you accept a recommendation from an ARPG fan, do not miss out on this fantastic title.