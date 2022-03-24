This Russian torrent website has been unblocked in Russia after six years. Your answer? lock itself

A couple of weeks ago we told you that Russia had decided to respond to the exit of the Russian market by the American multinationals of cinema and software deciding to establish exceptions to the current prohibition on downloading unauthorized copies.

At that time, we told you that the politician Dmitry Ionin had even proposed the unblocking of the famous RuTracker torrent portal, of Russian origin, but vetoed for a few years by the authorities of the Slavic country, as a way of facilitating the access of Russian users to Western series and movies.





In fact, some users claimed to have been able to access to RuTracker soon after, though shortly after they stopped —again— having access to the portal. And now we know what happened.

The unlock was a mistake. The ‘relock’ does not.

It turns out that, indeed, six years after Internet providers received the order to ‘eternally block’ access to RuTracker, users had been able to access it again… but it had been merely due to an error by a Russian ISP that was in the process of being liquidated and, having laid off its technical staff, the lockdowns put in place by Roskomnadzor (the Russian communications regulator) were not being properly implemented.

Thus, between March 6 and 7, RuTracker managed to experience a sudden 40% increase in its traffic. But, before the news reached all its potential Russian users, those responsible for the portal made an unexpected decision: they blocked themselves. Or rather, they decided block access of any Russian IP to your server.

An unusual reaction. But those responsible for the portal had their reasons, related to the fact that have copyrighted material that is not affected by the recent exceptions approved by Moscow. According to a RuTracker representative:

“Our possible unblocking carries certain risks for those of our users who access from their IP addresses without using a VPN. The copyright holders have not gone anywhere, no one has canceled [las leyes] about piracy. “We are also unwilling to communicate with Russian state bodies when they require us to give them personal user data. Therefore, in the current situation, we are categorically against it and will prevent this ‘unblocking’.”

To this is added another piece of information, which those responsible for the portal officially disassociate from their decision to self-block: for a few days its logo changed to incorporate blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag as a way of expressing their disagreement with the invasion promoted by the authorities.

