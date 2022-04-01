This simple trick solves the most annoying bug in macOS Monterey in the most comfortable way: this is how you can fix Quick View

We recently told Genbeta that macOS Monterey continues to weigh down the great hardware that Apple is offering its users in the form of Macs with the M1 chip in all its variants. We mentioned bugs like delayed screenshots, a bug that was over a year old from the macOS Big Sur era, and an issue with Quick Look previews.

Quick View, no Previewis the function that macOS has since 10.5 Leopard, and that allows us to see files without opening them by simply pressing the space bar. The problem is that in macOS Monterey, as of today and with version 12.3, the function frequently breaks for some users, without Apple fixing it at the moment. Until now, we could fix it by restarting Finder or killing a process in Activity Monitor, but there is an easier solution.





As always, Terminal to the rescue





Digging through that great well of wisdom that is Reddit, I discovered that there is an alternative to restarting Finder, and it’s nothing more than a Terminal shortcut. Restart Finder is the most comfortable and direct, it only requires one click. So what is the problem? well what when executing this action, all the folder windows that we had open are closed.

Instead, if we go to Terminal and execute the command qlmanage -r , we will restart only the Quick Look process, without affecting the rest of the system. Personally, if we remember this word, it seems to me the most comfortable solution, more than the Finder solution for not closing windows, and more than the option to open Activity Monitor and kill the “QuickLookUIService (Finder)” process, which requires more clicks.



Broken preview.



Preview working correctly.

In fact, you can make yourself an executable so you don’t have to open a terminal every time you experience the bug. For the rest, just have to wait for Apple to decide to fix the problem. Let’s see if for macOS 12.4 or macOS 13 we can always preview as the system has always done.