This simple web player generates free copyright-free lofi music for your videos or streams

In recent years we have seen a great growth in the consumption of lofi music, being perfect to leave in the background while we study, work, or simply to relax a bit. In this article we talk about Lofi Generator, a simple lofi music web player that plays randomly.

The interesting thing about this player is that, his songs are royalty freeso we can use them on all kinds of sites.

Lofi music without copyright and in a minimalist design

With a minimalist interface, Lofi Generator is a great alternative to give some rhythm to our study or work sessions. Its interface is tremendously simple, since this web player it only has a button for play, pause, volume, and another to skip the song. In addition, in this way we will not consume as much bandwidth as leaving a YouTube video playing in the background.

As we have mentioned, the music that appears on their lists is 100% royalty free, so we can use them in any type of multimedia content. We are so sure that, on the page itself, they state that it is even possible to market it, as long as it is not a totally unaltered copy. This is because the music is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license.

If we so wish, also we have the option to download all the music that appears in your lists and in high quality. We have three tiers: 20 songs for $4, 100 of them for $8, or a selection of 50 songs for $7.