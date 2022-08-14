This simple widget allows you to have the lyrics of your favorite songs on your desktop: this is how it works

I am of the opinion that setting up a karaoke at home from time to time is necessary. If you are one of those who always accompanies you with music, this widget for Windows and Linux may interest you. And it is about a way to always have the lyrics of the songs at hand.

Sunamu is a light widget that is added to the desktop of our computer, allowing us to see the lyrics of the songs from any source that we have playing on the computer. It works for the vast majority of streaming platforms, as well as for YouTube and other similar services.

The lyrics of your favorite songs present on your desktop

Just run the tool, and Sunamu will do the rest. The widget will stay tethered to the desktop and will detect all the songs that are playing on your computer to display the lyrics.

The widget has multiple configuration options, which we can access from the file “config.json5” situated in “%APPDATA%\sunamu*” en Windows, o “~/.config/sunamu/*” if you are using Linux. The tool is based on the Electron framework, and all configuration is via CSS, so simply modify the parameters of that configuration file to customize the appearance of the playeror even automatically translate the lyrics into our language.





Also the player can be accessed from any web browser. Since it uses port 3000, all you have to do is type the URL “http://127.0.0.1:3000”. The option is activated by default from the configuration, but we can disable it from the file that we have mentioned before.

The player also has buttons to pause the song, random play, skip the song, or even a link to LastFM to obtain information about it. Also, if we select any verse of the song, It will take us directly to the section of the song.

As we mentioned, it is compatible with all kinds of music platforms, including Spotify. Also, also recognizes our local music files. Along with this, it also has integrations with Discord and OBS, being able to float the lyrics for your viewers on Twitch.

The only thing we have to do to install it is to go to its GitHub page and download the latest version. Also It has a portable version in case we do not want to install the tool on the computer.