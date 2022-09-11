This simulator from the Bank of Spain allows you to know how much you will pay in your mortgage installment after the historic rise in Euribor

On September 14, the measure approved by the European Central Bank to raise interest rates will come into force. This is the highest increase in the last 23 years, reaching 1.25%. The rise of 0.75 points in this value will have a direct impact on the Euribor, the reference index that indicates the average interest rate at which financial institutions offer to lend money on the market.

Those families that depend on this index in their mortgages (variable index) have already begun to notice the rise since last July, and due to this they will have to carry out a new calculation to know how much they will pay as a mortgage payment. For it, there are tools that allow you to know precisely what you will have to pay, and one of the most effective is the simulator offered by the Bank of Spain itself. In this article we show you how to make use of it.

The online simulator of the Bank of Spain

This rise is expected to increase the price to about 178 euros on average. However, if you want to know how much you will end up paying in your fee to fasten your seatbelt properly, or make any changes to your mortgage, the Bank of Spain simulator can be very useful.

The tool is available both on the online web and in the app stores for iOS and Android. In this case we will teach you how to access the online simulator on the web and calculate the installment of your loan. This calculation can be for both mortgage and personal loans.





Once on the web, we can do the calculation by entering the initial capital, the interest rate of our share and the repayment terms. In addition, we can configure the subsequent interest rate, also selecting the year or month in which the rate changes.

By configuring all this data we can obtain the result of what we would pay in each installment. In addition to this, the tool allows us to compare the loans to make simple calculations about which of the ones that we are offered interests us the most.

We can do all the simulations that we want, and also, we have the possibility to download the reports in an Excel or PDF file.

The simulator of the Spanish Mortgage Association

Another of the online simulators also available is that of the Spanish Mortgage Association, which also allows estimates to be made about the term, amount, interest rate and monthly installment to be paid on the loan. In order to give a result, you will have to indicate the values ​​for three of the four variables of the simulator.





Finally, you will leave blank only the variable that you want to know. For that, you will have to click on the button corresponding to this one that is on the right side.

Use the simulator offered by your bank

Another option we have available is go to our bank’s website and use your own simulator. In this case, we will find a tool that will be useful for when we have the revision in the case of having a mortgage with variable interest.

Although the tools of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish Mortgage Association offer very useful ways of knowing how much we will have to pay in our installment, making use of our bank’s tool may be the most effective alternative for more specific cases.