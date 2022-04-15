This Skyrim mod adds a sketchbook to Red Dead Redemption 2 and makes you appreciate the beauty of its world

One of the coolest parts of all open world games, but especially fantasy ones, is the feeling of journey and discovery. Walking from one end of the world to the other and discovering ancient ruins or an abandoned castle is something memorable worth writing down in a diary. And that’s precisely what a Skyrim modder thought.

Taking example of Red Dead Redemption 2, where Arthur, the protagonist, is doing small sketches From some of the discoveries he stumbles upon, the Adventurer’s Sketchbook mod gives your Dragonborn this ability. Everything you need to make your journey through Tamriel more memorable.

The method with which this mod works is very simple: you are going to have to find your notebook in The Guardian Stones (south of Wooded Channel). Once you have it, your task will be find all 66 locations that will make your character draw in his notebook. Of course, you will not go blind, because the notebook itself gives you clues about the places where you can get your most creative side.

As you find locations, you will be able to get a new skill called Lay of the Land, which will give you more chance to do critical hits or more movement speed. In addition, you will have several levels for this skill that will increase as you visit the relevant places. Starting with 30 locations, this will increase as you get to see 50, 60 and 66.

To install it, the easiest way you have to do it is using Vortex, NexusMods’ mod management tool. In this list of the best giant Skyrim mods I also teach you how to use Vortex, so I recommend you take a look.