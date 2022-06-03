this Social Security simulator tells you how much you have left to work

Retirement is a goal that any taxpayer currently has in order to stop working and enjoy a more relaxed life. Although, at present there may be a lot of uncertainty due to the legislative changes that are being approved about the time that a person has left to work to receive a pension and also the amount of it. That is why Social Security currently has a simulator so that anyone can visualize an approximation of what you will have left in your pension and also the time you have before you retire. We tell you how you will be able to access it.

As with many other procedures with the public administration, you need to have systems that can identify you, since you are going to access information that is very personal. That is why you will need to create a digital certificate, or be registered in the [email protected] system.

Access the Social Security retirement simulator

As its own word indicates, this tool is a simple simulator. That is why, it will only make an approximation of the amount that you are going to receive today. It is possible that at the moment of truth and when you go to apply for the retirement pension is altered in its amount as a result of data that has not been covered by the simulator. Likewise, real data is used, since it takes as a reference all the years that you have been listed and also the contingency bases that have been applied to your payroll. In this way, as a general rule, the closer you are to retirement, the more accurate the figure that the simulator shows you will be.

To be able to access this tool, the first thing is to access the Social Security Electronic Headquarters. At the top, you will find different tabs and in this case you will have to click on citizens. In the features dropdown, you’re going to have to scroll down to Reports and Certificates.





A new page will open in which a series of procedures appear in list format, related to the certificates that can be requested from the administration. In the case of the simulator, you will have to scroll practically to the end and click on the procedure retirement simulator. In the space that opens, a description of the service appears, and the possibility of obtaining more information. But if you already have it clear you will be able to click directly on get access.





When giving access, you will be redirected to an identification gateway in which four different ways are opened to know that it is you who is accessing: Permanent [email protected], [email protected] PIN, via SMS and with DNIe/Certificate. In our case, we always recommend digital identification channels, since on many occasions the telephone number may not be properly registered in the Social Security database. This would mean that you never receive the corresponding SMS to identify yourself.





Once you have identified yourself, the application will finally open Your Social Security, which groups many procedures with the administration. But the retirement tab will open directly with a first notice. This reports on different personal situations that will be taken into account and that you will be able to modify. For example, having a disability, working abroad or caring for minor children. Once you have reviewed this information, and if it is correct, click on To accept.





When accessing the platform, once all the previous data has been completed, you will see a large amount of information. In the upper part you can see the real quoted days, the expected days and the total count to be able to make the calculation. If you keep going down, you can see the retirement date with the years you will have at that time and also the initial pension that you can receive. In the case of looking at this years ahead, the deflated value is the one that takes into account the cost of living in an approximation. That is, the current value as a result of the rise in the IPC may end up causing much less to be charged.

But you will always be able apply different changessuch as the future quote. In the case of being self-employed, for example, the contribution increases to be able to collect a much larger pension. This is something that you will also be able to modify in this case to visualize the amount. To this is added the edition of the date on which you retire. All these parameters will be able to be edited on the left side.





All of this information can be download in a PDF, as reported at the bottom of the page itself. Obviously, as we have mentioned, this is something that does not have a real value before the administration, since it does not have taxes or discounts. But it can give you an idea of ​​finally how much you will be able to have as a pension depending on when you are going to end up retiring. If you agree, you will be able to apply for retirement on this same page at the end using the button that will appear colored green, if you meet age requirements.