This Sonic game brought the blue hedgehog platforms to mobile phones, but Sega scrapped the idea

The creators of Leap Day, Nitrome, have shared an old demo of a vertical version of the veteran franchise.

The last gala of The Game Awards presented us with what will be Sega’s next project for the most famous hedgehog in video games. Sonic Frontiers will bet on the open world and exploration in a game with unusual graphics in the franchise. But far from 3D projects, Nitrome sought to bring the hedgehog to mobiles with a very different approach the one we know.

Could be played with one handIt has been the company itself that has shared this curious story through its official Twitter account and has done so by showing a demo of how it would have been this version of the classic platformer. The visual and sound section sought to faithfully recreate what was seen in Mega Drive, with designs practically identical to those we met in the 16 Bits of Sega.

The game would have had new levels and adaptations of the classicsThe substantial difference is found in its playability, betting on an original system of vertical platforms, where Sonic will have to climb on a plane that moves upwards, allowing us to play with the vertical mobile and with one hand. The system would be similar to the one the study used with Leap Day.

In the game, Sonic would constantly scroll while with a press on the screen we would make a jump with the character. We don’t know if this particular formula could have worked for Sonic, but sadly, we will never know. The study has confessed that, although They presented the demo to Sega, they did not see potential. Nitrome’s Sonic would have released a new level every day, both new and based on the classic levels. The competition would close at the end of the week and whoever had completed all the levels would win at Supersonic.

