This spectacular PC inspired by Back 4 Blood has a unique style and great detail

The modding work is accompanied by components aimed at high-quality gaming.

If you have tried Back 4 Blood, you will know that the title of Turtle Rock it moves generally well and that its experience, although it continues to receive adjustments, is quite complete. But how do you get the most out of a game like this? We can think of few better ways than with the new PC announced by Warner Bros.

It is a computer that, like the one we saw from Sekiro a couple of years ago, is completely customized on the occasion of the zombie game. We are talking about a special order to celebrate the launch in which the company has joined Xbox Spain and Nvidia GeForce Spain to create this machine.

They have done it together with FutureXP, a modding company where the artist Jose Antonio García has taken the viscera and blood from Back 4 Blood as a reference to unite them with a container structure that is undoubtedly reminiscent of the gaming experience. No detail is missing, with a PVC, silicone and methacrylate decoration that has been hand painted by María Ruíz, a graphic artist.

The team also has a list of components ready to play, including two custom Xbox controllers with the game and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

MSI B560M PRO base plate

CPU Intel Core i5-10600K 4,1Ghz

GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Memoria Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB DDR4 3200MHz

SSD M.2 Adata XPG Spectrix 500GB PCIe Gen3x4 NVME

PSU Seasonic SGX-650W 80 Plus Gold

Custom liquid cooling

Two Custom Xbox Controllers from Back 4 Blood

Tres meses de Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Regarding the game itself, it is worth remembering that the recent purchase of the Turtle Rock matrix will attempt to make it possible for Back 4 Blood to become a long-term franchise. For the moment, they will have to focus on the title that is currently on the market, criticized in its first weeks for the high difficulty that has already been adjusted on numerous occasions.

