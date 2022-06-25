“This sport is probably not for her”: the swimmer who fainted at the World Swimming Championships was banned from competing

Anita Álvarez fainted and had to be rescued by her coach (Photo: AFP)

What happened to the swimmer Anita Álvarez at the World Swimming Championships being held in Budapest was one of the most disconcerting images in the world of sport in recent times. The athlete lost consciousness while performing a routine under water and it was her trainer Andrea Fuentes who immediately jumped into the water to save her life. After what happened, the American He tried to return to the competition this Friday but the organization prohibited him.

Reports indicated that Álvarez was going to be in the pools of Margarita Island (Budapest, Hungary) this Friday at 4:00 p.m. (local time) after receiving the go-ahead from the doctors of his country’s delegation.

“I rested a lot, all night and all day. My body feels totally normal. This is something that has already happened to me. You rest and the next day you return to the water. You have to do it that way so you don’t load your head with fear. The doctors have checked me out. I feel like my body can handle it and it’s all in my mind. I want to finish this competition, which has been the best we have had in the United States in a long time. I don’t want to miss the commitment with my team in the free practice final. I want to finish these championships with my head held high. I want my colleagues to feel that they can trust me and this makes us stronger, ”she had declared in an interview with the Spanish newspaper As a few hours after the paralyzing event he starred in.

However, the news minutes before the start of that discipline put her at the center of the scene: FINA did not authorize the United States to include the 25-year-old athlete among the participants and they had to find a replacement for him to complete the artistic swimming team. “We are very grateful that Anita is healthy. Anita is a tremendous competitor and we couldn’t be more proud of her. It is unfortunate that he does not get the opportunity to compete in his final event of the competition, but he will be returning to the pool in the near future and will inspire us all once again.”, was the proposal made by Adam Andrasko, general director of artistic swimming in the United States, in a statement circulated by the official account of Usa Artistic Swimming.

The competition began at the scheduled time: Álvarez, who appeared on the previous list that FINA presented on its website, finally ceased to be among those summoned. The USA team was made up of Yuji Chang, Jaime Czarkowski, Elizabeth Davidson, Ivy Davis, Megumi Field, Keana Hunter, Daniella Ramirez and Natalia Vega. “The team will participate without Anita Álvarez. FINA has determined that he will not be allowed to compete due to concerns for the safety of the athletes.. Anita is healthy and has been thoroughly evaluated by a medical team taking into account her previous tests and previous evaluations. Although the medical incident was shocking for all involved, we are grateful that Anita has no health problems, “was the statement issued by the team.

The medical authorities warned that the same thing happened to Álvarez on other occasions (Photo: AFP)

“There are different types of athletes, some of whom are fine with this kind of alternation between oxygen and carbon dioxide. But some are more sensitive, and she is one of them. It’s probably not the sport for her.”Hours earlier, the cardiologist Béla Merkely, rector of the Semmelweis University of Budapest and in charge of the health area in the World Swimming Championships, had excused himself before the local chain RTL Newsletter.

The president of the medical committee of the World Swimming Association, Cees-Rein van den Hoogenband, had already announced his position also before the chain NOS: “Your coach was very fast. I don’t say it with bad intention. I am afraid that the coach also suspected that there were problems, because we had this problem with this girl a year ago in Spain. This is the third time in total. Then it’s time to find out what’s wrong with this girl. It is rumored that Álvarez will compete tomorrow (for Friday). I am totally against it. I will fight for it.”

The issue has already generated a stir in the swimming environment. Andrea Felföldi, coach of the Honvéd Budapest Sports Association, spoke to the media in his country about the different training methods applied by countries. “Foreign competitors try to push their limits and show as much of themselves in the race as possible. It is already a very high level of racing when the competitors are really on the verge of performance. The trainer was probably hoping this could happen to this competitorbut it is not common in Hungary”, he told RTL.

In return, Fuentes, coach and who rescued the athlete, had told the Spanish media The sixth that the wish of his director was to be present this Friday: “It’s okay. Tomorrow he wants to compete. If the doctors say yes…you can. She is a fighter and wants to leave with her head held high. As athletes, we sometimes reach our limits, but it’s our job.”

Fuentes and a lifeguard finally pulled Álvarez out of the pool (Photo: AFP)

KEEP READING:

The background of Anita Álvarez who ignited the alerts and the reason for the delay of the lifeguards in the Swimming World Cup

“I felt that everything turned black”: the heartbreaking story of Anita Álvarez, the swimmer who fainted in full competition

The story about the rescue of the swimmer who fainted in full competition: “She was 2 minutes without breathing”

The desperate moment in which a coach rescues a swimmer who fainted in the middle of the World Swimming Championships