This SSD is the first cooled with a vapor chamber, but it may not be for you

The unit, from TeamGroup, is in the M.2 format, and is designed for high-performance industrial equipment.

TeamGroup has just launched the first M.2 SSD with a vapor chamber for cooling, and although it seems to you that the industry does not stop inventing nonsense, Paco, it is a storage unit designed for a very specific sector: the industrialist. Yes, because in the case of high performance computers, home methods to reduce the heat of PCs are not enough. It seems that this sector is booming, and looking at the energy requirements of today’s components, it is understandable that the demand for industrial refrigeration solutions increase

Hence, the Taiwanese manufacturer has chosen to equip its N74V-M80 with a more efficient heat dissipation method. typical of today’s mobile devices. Apparently this vapor chamber tube has been redesigned with the specific application in M.2 format SSDthinking about the kind of thermal generation it can have when it comes to high-speed data transfers.

With this, it is possible to work in a range of temperatures as extreme as -40 ºC and 85 ºC. On the other hand, it features TLC memory modules, compatibility with the PCIe Gen3x4 interface and the NVMe1.3 standard, apart from having 3400 and 2500 MB/s write/read speeds.

Maybe TeamGroup has the patent of its vapor chamber heatsink design, but what we are asking is if something like this would be necessary on a home computer… Perhaps in the burning future that awaits us?

