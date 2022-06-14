This Starfield gameplay detail went unnoticed and confirms another piece of good news for fans

During a moment of the Bethesda video we can see that the long-awaited RPG will have a Photo Mode.

Of all the advertisements and headlines that the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase held this Sunday, there was one that stood out above the rest. We talked, how could it be otherwise, about the first Starfield gameplay that Todd Howard taught to close the conference.

After the broadcast, a lot of conversation was generated related to everything said and taught, but beyond its 1,000 planets or its possibilities as an RPG, there was a detail that most overlooked: the confirmation of a Photo Mode which seems to be already implemented at this point.

Photo Mode appears during gameplayAt a specific moment in the gameplay we see how whoever is at the controls scans resources on a planet to collect materials. If we look at the bottom of the screen, we will see that the interface shows a button to access Photo Mode, which will allow us to take snapshots of our travels through space.

In the absence of knowing more news, it is worth remembering that, after a delay, Starfield has its launch scheduled for the first half of 2023. For the part that touches us, we are ready to embark on the adventure once we have broken down all the details of its 15 minutes of gameplay.

