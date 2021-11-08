This state didn’t pay Rs 130 crore for milk, the sword striking at the diet of 20 lakh kids

Amravati: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has expressed its lack of ability to offer milk to Anganwadis in Andhra Pradesh. The union says that until the dues of Rs 130 crore are paid and the associated fee is larger through Rs 5 in keeping with liter, it won’t be able to offer milk.Additionally Learn – Karnataka Lockdown: Karnataka executive gave large reduction, totally got rid of Evening Curfew; View New Tips

Underneath the Sampoorna Poshan Yojana, 20 lakh kids below the age of six might be disadvantaged of nutritious meals if the availability of milk from Karnataka stops.

Andhra Pradesh executive is purchasing 110 lakh liters of milk (extremely top temperature milk) monthly from KMF below the Nandini logo. Underneath this, milk is pasteurized at a temperature of 138 to 158 level Celsius for a couple of seconds, and then it's packed with out being uncovered to air. This permits milk to be saved for a very long time. This sort of milk is known as extremely top temperature milk.

Legit resources stated that for the remaining 4 months, the state executive has no longer paid the KMF. Because of this, the exceptional quantity reached 130 crores and a dispute additionally broke out in regards to the worth. KMF is charging Rs 5 much less in keeping with liter of ‘exact worth’ as in keeping with the settlement signed with Andhra Pradesh executive in June 2020, because the scheme is connected to social accountability.

In February this yr, KMF demanded an building up of Rs 5 in keeping with liter mentioning building up in acquire worth, building up in diesel worth and different uncooked fabrics. The federal government of Andhra Pradesh had stated that the outdated worth must be retained until Would possibly 2021. KMF Managing Director BC Satish, in a letter to Andhra Pradesh Leader Secretary Praveen Prakash, stated that they’d no longer agreed to Andhra Pradesh’s proposal, however on verbal assurances from the Andhra Pradesh executive to extend the associated fee, provide milk on the outdated worth. persisted. Even after sending letters a number of instances, the associated fee didn’t building up.

Satish says that he desires the federal government to straight away pay the exceptional quantity of Rs 130 crore and any other Rs 2.33 crore immediately to the milk unions. Legit resources right here stated that the Managing Director of KMF had previous despatched a number of letters to Leader Secretary Girls and Kid Construction AR Anuradha at the factor however no answer got here out. Legit resources stated that they’ve submitted the expenses to the Finance Division, however the cost has no longer been licensed for a very long time. (Enter – PTI)