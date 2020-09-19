This state government gave a big relief to the Corona patients, now the family will also be able to meet in the hospital, can provide food

Jaipur: Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma has given relief to the patients infected with the corona virus in the state and has instructed their families to meet the patients with PPE kits and other precautions and provide them food. Principal Secretary of Medical Department Akhil Arora has issued these instructions keeping in view the isolation of infected patients and the stress caused by them. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: How Corona patients will vote in Bihar elections? Election Commission’s big decision

According to the instructions, Kovid-19 patients, who are treated in state / private hospitals, should be allowed to visit their family members / relatives by the hospital by adopting all the safety precautions (eg PPE kits, masks, gloves, fixed distance etc.) within the stipulated time period. . It has also been directed that if the patient's relatives / relatives want to give food brought from the patient to the home, it can be given according to the prescribed protocol.

On Friday, 15 more people died due to Corona virus infection in Rajasthan, while the total number of infected people in the state increased to 1,11,290 after a record 1817 new cases were reported.

Officials said that till 8:30 pm on Friday night, 15 more people have died due to Corona virus infection in the state in the last 24 hours. The death toll has now risen to 1308. So far, a total of 307 people have died due to Corona virus infection in Jaipur, 130 in Jodhpur, 101 in Bikaner, 93 in Ajmer, 92 have died in Kota.

He told that a total of 92,265 people have been cured of Corona virus infection so far in the state. With a record 1817 new cases of infection, the total number of people infected with this deadly virus in the state increased to 1,11,290, out of which 17,717 patients are under treatment. Among the new cases, there are 333 in Jaipur, 301 in Jodhpur, 144 in Kota, 105 in Ajmer, 98 in Udaipur, 93 in Alwar, 59 in Bhilwara, 50–50 in Pali-Sikar, 46 in Bikaner, 41 in Nagaur.