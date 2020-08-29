This state government has released Unlock 4.0 guidelines, will open hotel-lodge, know what will be closed and what will be closed

New Delhi The center is going to release the guideline of Unlock 4.0 soon. But, before this, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has released the guidelines for the upcoming unlock. The rule under Unlock 4 in the state will run till 30 September. Chief Minister Hemant Soren while releasing the Unlock 4 Guideline has told that the rules of Unlock 4 will remain in force till September 30. Along with this, he has also appealed to the people to maintain social distancing and put a mask on the mouth to prevent the spread of corona virus. Also Read – Unlock 4.0 School Reopen: Will the school open after two days or will you have to wait now, MHA can release guidelines today

Let us know that the fourth phase of unlock is starting from September 1 and now the state governments have started preparing the guidelines for this. It will be a big challenge for the state governments to prevent the infection of the corona virus with unlock. Also Read – Jharkhand: FIR filed against Tej Pratap Yadav in ‘Own Government’, violation of Corona rules

Unlock instructions issued by the Jharkhand government till 30 September.

My appeal to all people is to strictly follow the government rules and must use the mask on the mouth.

Keep distance among themselves, but keep the hearts connected. pic.twitter.com/QLtXpPO7bE Also read – hearing on Lalu Yadav’s bail plea in illegal withdrawal case from Chaibasa treasury, next hearing on September 11 – Hemant Soren (Stay Home – Stay Safe) (@HemantSorenJMM) August 28, 2020

Discount given in the guidelan released for unlock 4

– Special exemption has not been given in the new guideline, but in view of NEET and JEE examinations, permission has been given to open hotels, lodges in the state.

Along with this, CM Soren has also started the local bus service within the state.

In the guidelines issued for Unlock 4, it has also been decided to reopen the mall in the state. The state government gave this information in a notification issued late night.

In addition to the prohibited areas in Unlock 4, relaxation has also been given in bars, educational institutions, religious places, cinema, sports programs and cultural programs in all areas.

Exemption in all other economic activities including auditorium, interstate bus service has also been announced in this notification.

While issuing instructions on Friday, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said that religious places, cinema, cultural programs, interstate bus service will be started in the state, except areas prohibited under Unlock 4, till September 30. However, the prohibition at the religious events, swimming pool, gym, college, school will continue as before.