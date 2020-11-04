This state is also preparing to enact a law in the name of marriage in the matter of conversion

Bengaluru: A BJP-ruled South Indian state is also preparing to follow the Yogi government’s footsteps on the path of UP. Karnataka is now preparing to enact a case law for conversion on the name of marriage. A Karnataka minister has said that the state government will soon enact a law to ban conversion for marriage. Also Read – Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot shared sting video – BJP is buying and selling MLAs

BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi said on Twitter on Tuesday, "When jihadis are taking away the dignity of our sisters, we will not be silent. Every person involved in the work of conversion will face serious and strict action. " He said that the proposed law would be on the lines of the order of the Allahabad High Court.

Let me tell you that this statement of Ravi has come when the government of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken about bringing an effective law against Love Jihad.

Adityanath has also issued a ‘warning’ for those who are playing with the ‘honor’ of their sisters and daughters by hiding their identity. He remarked that, if they do not change their ways, their funeral processions will be taken out. At the same time, Ravi has also mentioned the decision of Allahabad High Court.