This Steam Extension Is Like French Fries: I Can’t Live Without It Anymore

When you try Augmented Steam, you will forget about exploring and purchase through the main Steam platform, we assure you. Yes, it shows that Valve is worrying about updating it so that the platform is more useful, and so that our experience as users is nicerbut at this rate it will be more comfortable to navigate from the Steam Deck or from one of Elon Musk’s Teslas.

Seriously, jump into Steam for a moment and see what you get. There are sales from time to time, themed promotions, some discovery tools and that kind of functionality, but doesn’t it seem inbred and a bit opaque? Have you ever seen one of those videos? streamers de desarrolladores? How about cross-platform price comparisons; of the historical ones; of the integration with social networks, player communitiesofficial forums, etc.?

There are pages that give you a cable when it comes to finding the best prices, yes, and others that help you improve the “showcase” (such as Enhanced Steamwhich is nothing more than the original version that was forked from), but what Augmented Steam does is bring together lots of features and integrations that make Steam more than just a sterile platform for selling DRM products.

Reasons why you’ll love Augmented Steam

Your price comparison

Augmented Steam allows you to see the price history lower to compare them with the one that exists at the moment, but also includes those of other 40 platforms (among which are GOG, Epic or itch.io, for example), but if you are not interested in any of them, you can remove it from the sample. Another very comfortable functionality is that it allows you to check if a game has appeared previously in one of them, and even the prices by region so you can see the difference by currency. Finally, if you have a game on your wish list, all of this will automatically appear on your tab.

More information about the games

While in the Steam store the information and integration with social networks stays on the official page of the game, Facebook, Twitter and Discord; in the case of this extension you will be able to see the notes of Metacritic and OpenCritic, the influx of players marked by SteamCharts, the durations recorded in HowLongToBeatlinks to SteamDB, PC Gaming Wiki, YouTube videos, Twitch, etc.

In addition, it does not hesitate to notify you if a title needs third-party programs to work, be it Ubisoft Connectthe EA App or even the old Games for Windows Live that did so much damage to Dark Souls. In a similar line, indicate if it is compatible with the family loan.

Your complete search engine

Although Valve’s official platform already has best search filters to refine the shot (labels, prices, compatibility with VR or Steam Deck…) Augmented Steam adds others to hide games with early access, those that are already in your cart, those that have bad grades or only have positive gradesetc., apart from helping you see the results better by showing the games you already own, those on your wish list, with customizable colors, see which games you have coupons or guest passes for, oh, look, the DLC, how complicated are they to locate in stores.

The market is faster

The steam market It is a great idea to give movement to those digital products that we have boring in our accounts, but the way of selling is too clumsy, so you will probably never sell anything just for the lazy to go through the whole process. With the extension that concerns us, things change radically, because we have a direct sale button for any object that has demand in the community. Again, we are offered the possibility to see the lowest price of each item and tools to organize everything more easily.

Little details that make your life easier

Augmented Steam remembers your Date of Birth and he doesn't ask you more than once (that is, 100 years ago, which is what you end up putting out of sheer boredom).



The names of the games are consistent and are well formatted to avoid unnecessary capital letters or copyright marks.



Allows you to run a random game in case it's your roll.



Trailers are loaded into format MP4.

And Augmented Steam has convinced you, you can download it for your Chrome, Firefox or Edge.

