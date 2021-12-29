This SteelSeries mouse rivals some of the more popular mice thanks to its current discount

I don’t think I need to tell you again how important is our mouse when it comes to playing. Tireless tool with which to transport our movements to the game screen, its importance increases when we engage in especially difficult or competitive games.

For this reason, choosing a model that suits our hands is essential, and for that reason they are also usually wildly popular ergonomic form factor mice among gamers. Today we bring one of that style to these parts, by the hand of SteelSeries. We are talking about the recent Rival 5 from the Danish company, which we can now get on Amazon for about 20 euros less than usual, leaving it at 49.99 euros.



Original image from SteelSeries

For that price, it competes directly with models like the Logitech G502 of the Swedes, or the Basilisk V3 de Razer; Both models are among the most popular with PC gamers for their mix of form factor, features, and great specs, and the SteelSeries model is not far behind in any of these sections.

Built around the sensor TrueMove Air, based on PixArt’s PMW 3335, has 16,000 DPI and excellent precision, accompanied by a solid chassis, built in several pieces, which give the model a good lightness, just 85 grams, considerably less than the rivals we mentioned above.

SteelSeries Rival 5 – Gaming Mouse – 18,000 CPI TrueMove Air Optical Sensor – 9 Programmable Buttons – 85g Weight for Competition

In addition to all this, the compatibility with the SteelSeries software, as well as the appearance of extras such as additional configurable side buttons, or a cable Super Mesh Low resistance, make this model a very interesting option at its current price.