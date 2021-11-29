This strategy game for PC has RPG overtones and wants us to direct the history of mankind

TFM: The First Men, developed by Gathering Tree, will arrive in early access on Steam in 2022.

Have you ever thought what it would be like to lead humanity from its own origin? That’s what TFM proposes: The First Men, a new independent title based on the story of the first men that is already available on Steam to add to the wish list.

With that curious starting point, although much more carefree and fanciful, Gathering Tree proposes a simulation and strategy game in real time in which we will start by controlling the first two humans, with the aim of expanding the colony and building new bases to ensure the survival of civilization.

The curious thing about all this is the approach, which allows us to manage our territory like any other city-building proposal, but at the same time allows us to send different groups abroad to explore the world, acquiring tints of RPG adventures. Thus, we will obtain materials, we will place roads, we will create buildings and we will acquire improvements, but we will also discover unusual places and we will face unknown enemies.

TFM: The First Men will arrive sometime in the spring 2022 to Valve’s platform, where it has early access, which is expected to last up to two years. It is available for both Windows and Mac, and the developer assures that titles such as Knights and Merchants or Rimworld have served as inspiration.

