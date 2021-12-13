This streamer finishes all 4 classic Resident Evil games in succession without taking damage

There were a total of 10 different runs, due to the different scenarios of the first and second games of the saga.

As we well know, speedrunners usually impose very challenging challenges, and among this community of players, there is the famous ‘God Run’, which involves finishing several titles, one after another, and without taking damage in none of them. That is precisely what he achieved MattDaRoc, the first streamer who was able to complete the first 4 Resident Evil titles, under this complicated challenge.

It took the streamer 15 hours to finish 10 different campaignsThis kind of challenge is both difficult and exhausting, because if the player receives damage in the last game on the list, he will have to go from the beginning not only that title, but all the previous ones of the God Run. MattDaRoc finally achieved this goal, after 15 hours used in 10 runs, spread over 4 games.

Resident Evil 1, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis and Resident Evil: Code Veronica may not have the chaos and hordes of enemies present in the most modern titles of the saga, but at the same time, the player has very few options to avoid the attacks of the enemies, be they zombies, dogs, crows, and of course, the bosses.

Why 10 runs in 4 games? If you know these Capcom installments, you will know that two of these four titles contain different campaigns. In the case of the first game, Chris and Jill have the ‘Original’ and ‘Arrenged’ scenarios, while in the sequel, there are stories A and B for Leon and Claire, adding a total of 8 different sessions, reaching 10 with the third game and Code Veronica.

Even finishing a single game without taking damage, as someone already did in The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, is something that many players can hardly achieve, which makes MattDaRoc’s credit 4 times more amazing.

