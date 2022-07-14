This streamer has spent only 2,500 hours running Minecraft. And has broken the rules of the game

Open world games always raise a big question: will there come a point where they have an end and you fall into an abyss or will you find an invisible wall? This is exactly what a small Twitch streamer wanted to try in one of the most popular open world games such as Minecraft, being able to finally find, and after many months, the impossibility of continuing to generate more blocks, being the fifth person known to have achieved it legally.

The streamer MysticalMidget He wanted to reinvent himself on his small channel of just 1,000 followers in order to draw a little attention on the platform by creating a world from scratch. From then on, he just had to walk forward while all his friends encouraged him until he finally found what everyone was waiting for: death.

420 days playing Minecraft to end up dying

For this challenge, Mystical generated a world from scratch and positioned itself at coordinates 0,0. From there she began to walk to be able to reach the end of the map, something that is at an end that few people will reach. Specifically 12 million blocks It is the objective that was marked to be able to find out if the world was ending, although it had to go much further.





Specifically, he had to walk a total of 20 million blocks to finally cross the end of the world. And it is that despite the fact that in the most recent versions of this game a wall can be found to precisely prevent this ending from being crossed, this player decided to bet on the 1.7 beta. In this there is no such wall, and what is visually displayed is that the world continues as if nothing were happening. And all this, recorded in a Twitch clip where you can clearly see how he makes the final run.

But the reality is to fall into an abyss in which he will take his life little by little. The only thing you can do is eat something to be able to recover your life and try to hold on a little longer. Although this will not remedy what will happen at the end: the Game Over screen will appear. And it’s all this in “only” 2,500 hours walking straight in 420 dayssomething that many people consider to be a waste of time not being able to enjoy game time.

The problem that can be found in this case is also due to the high consumption of resources to which the computer is going to be subjected. Generating so many blocks finally allows a good part of the CPU and also of the RAM is consumed. This would cause the game to crash little by little making it completely unplayable.