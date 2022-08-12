This streamer reveals what she earns on Twitch doing Hot Tub in a jacuzzi: she approaches Ibai or The Grefg in subscribers

The world of streaming has always been seen as an idyllic job, although the truth is that to reach the top of the main Twitch platforms you have to work hard and be lucky. 1% of the people who broadcast on Twitch manage to make a living from this, and one of the most successful examples is that of the streamer Amouranthwho after revealing what he earns on Onlyfans too has made his monthly Twitch earnings public.

The trajectory of this stremaer is really long. He started like many other creators broadcasting video games, until he realized that a more personal content and chat with his followers could work better. And this is precisely what began to raise her to the success of her changing the rules of Twitch by rising to fame by doing direct chatting in her pool and in a bikini.

Getting started on TWITCH How to set up OBS and CUSTOMIZE your CHANNEL

Over a million dollars for doing Hot Tub on Twitch a year

We say he changed the rules because The fact of creating content in a bikini from a jacuzzi created a lot of controversy. In this way, in order to differentiate it, the platform generated a new category that was focused on swimming pools, jacuzzis and the beach. Anyone who didn’t want to see that content could skip it entirely by not accessing the category. Although the platform criticized that it rewarded the sexualization of content, while other streamers were prohibited from showing a breast in a video game.





During the interview that they have done in Refiney29, he assures that the change of content materialized at the moment in a significant increase in visits. Specifically, he states that they went from 4,000 views to simultaneously reach 30,000 viewers. This has meant that, according to Twitch Tracker, it has around 14,000 active subscribers, although at some points the barrier of 20,000 subscribers has been overcome. Always keeping in mind that they are approximations and reality, it may be that you have more subscriptions.

With these numbers, and adding the income from advertising that Twitch places to people who are not subscribed or do not have Twitch Turbo, the streamer affirms earn around $100,000 a month. This, multiplied by twelve, means that each year there are revenues that** exceed one million dollars.**

Keep in mind that these are not your actual earnings. Since these 100,000 dollars must include the income generated by promotions that you carry out with some specific brands, channel sponsorsand also what was generated in Onlyfans that we already saw that it was a good peak. But all these figures must be seen as they can disappear from one day to the next, as Amouranth herself states. So you have to know not to see the streamer job as a job from the first moment, since many people start expecting these figures and the vast majority do not achieve it.