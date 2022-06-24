This survival game has everything to succeed and these are its keys

He surprised us with his appearance at The Game Awards with a trailer full of magic and fantasy that promised us to explore unique kingdoms. Now, we have been able to speak with its developers to find out more about Nightingale, one of the most promising survival games of the moment.

Nightingale is positioning itself as one of the most interesting survival and crafting games on the current scene. Part of the reason for this is the imagination that their trailers exude, full of charming settings and creatures as magical as they are dark, at times. I have been able to speak with a legend of BioWare as it is Aaryn Flynn, who from the time of Baldur’s Gate II was in the company until his departure in 2017, where he became part of this team of Inflexion Games along with other ex-Bioware developers.

Nightingale is the first work of the studio that, on this occasion, is released with an open world survival game focused more on the experience of Player versus Environment. In him we embody a Realmwalker, a walker between realms. And it is that in the world of Nightingale, scientific advances have evolved along with magic, and it is in this city that gives its name to the game where the greatest experts in both disciplines meet. We play an adventurer who, after breaking the network of portals to other worlds, used to bring all kinds of wonders to the city, we are lost from our home and we will have to find our way home. The problem is that the anomaly has thrown us very very far through a series of portals, so the journey will not be easy. The most unique feature of Nightingale is that the crafting and survival elements are not just the classics that we find in the genre. Yes, we can expect the classic tasks like having to look for food, shelter, etc. (although they have not wanted to give too many details, I think there are some surprises in store), but our main objective will be the creation of portals that take us to other worlds. This is achieved by creating a system of kingdom cards, that will require unique ingredients.

The interesting thing about these cards is that, as we mix these resources, it will result in one type of world or another that will be procedurally generated. And although they have this procedural feature, from the study they assure that they have taught the software to create worlds that seem handcrafted and that are made up of elements that always make them interesting to explore. And this concept is also useful to refine our searches. How will this Kingdom building affect our story? Flynn assures that he can alter the course of our adventure, but certain moments of the plot that will be fixed and happen when they have to happen.

It will be possible to complete the entire adventure successfully completely on your ownOne of the questions that interested me the most, since I in this type of genre lean more towards the solo experience than the massive multiplayer experience, is how much of this world I will be able to explore on my own. And from the team they ensure that it will be possible to complete the entire adventure satisfactorily if you want to play completely on your own. Some resource gathering tasks will probably be more efficient if you cooperate with other players, but the game wants to give you the necessary tools to play on your own. This means that even in those moments when a gigantic creature was seen attacking our base in the trailer, we will be able to take care of the defense of our home even alone.

Even so, and as I said before, freedom is more important here than anything else. From the team, in fact, they always talk more about “adventure” than “story”, to emphasize that the plot will be a little lighter than what the team was used to doing. But they did want to clarify that this not a persistent world, therefore, when you exit the game, everything will be back to you just as you left it; no bases destroyed by circumstances beyond your control or anything like that.

All in all, Nightingale has positioned itself as one of the most interesting survival and crafting games on the current scene; one that we won’t have long to wait to see in early access, as the last quarter of this year It is the date chosen to be shown to the world and polish the experience until its final launch. When that time comes, we hope to be able to tell you more about this interesting project, but, with what we know, we have no doubt that it exudes imagination… and a lot of magic.