This Telegram bot is your Black Friday ally: it alerts you if your favorite products are on sale and it’s better to start using it now

With the arrival of the November discount days, many are customers who do not take their eyes off the offers to make sure they are good discounts and worth making a purchase. A few days ago, Singles Day was celebrated (11-11) and Black Friday and CyberMonday will soon take place.

To prepare well for these days of high consumption that can help you get things you need and gifts for Christmas, there are different tools created for you to compare prices (such as the Offer Verifier website). And today we are going to describe you a Telegram bot (a messaging tool known for having very useful bots) that helps you monitor if your favorite products drop in price.

The Chollakobot says of itself that “I watch products on Amazon Spain, El Corte Inglés and MediaMarkt and I will notify you immediately if they lower the price you tell me so that you can get a good bargain “.

How to use Chollakobot





The first thing – how do you have to do to use any bot – in the Telegram search engine you must put the name of what you need. In this case write Chollakobot and access that chat when it appears on the right screen.

We recommend that you start using it right away, before the arrival of most of the Black Friday offers that are about to arrive so that this bot knows what you are interested in buying and can monitor their prices. After this, choose the products that interest you, copy the URL of those products, as long as they are from the aforementioned online stores: Media Markt, Amazon Spain or El Corte Inglés, on Telegram and the bot recognizes the product and its current price.





When you send the URL, after a few seconds of searching, the bot tells you what the product is (for me personally, it has not failed me in any of the searches, but it is better to check if it has been correct in the data and the price) and promises that It will warn you if the price drops by at least 10%.

Therefore, if you start now to indicate the products that are interesting to you, you will not have to monitor the websites of these online stores to see if prices drop. Of course, what this tool does not do is compare products between different retailers.