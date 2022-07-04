This Tesla has been hacked, and now it goes even faster than the maximum speed that Tesla promised without limitations, 348 km / h

the track of Aeropuerto Trois-Rivières from Quebec it did not host any plane last Thursday for takeoffs or landings, although the sounds that could be heard seemed to be from a real plane. All this thanks to a “simple” hack that has made history.





The shrill sound that could be generated at this airport that day did not come from a plane or a helicopter, but from a car. But not just any one, but we are talking about Tesla Model S Plaid that was put to the test to check its maximum speed, reaching 348 kilometers per hour. A figure that represents a record within all the cars that Elon Musk’s company has produced to date.

Car hacking played a key role

If you have this Tesla car model right now, you should know that even if you could enter the airport of your city, you will not be able to reach this speed. From the factory, the brand releases its cars with functions that are completely limitedbut thanks to Ingenext, a Quebec company, these limitations will end up disappearing.

The company, with its CEO Guillaume Andre at the forefront, has developed a module that unlocks all features that are locked. But obviously, in order to know if it works or not, it had to be put to the test in front of numerous media such as Electrek, which has managed to report everything that was happening at this airport.

According to Tesla itself, the Model S Plaid can reach speeds of 322 kilometers per hour, although they were limited through software to 262 km / h, although later it ended up increasing to 282 km / h. But even Tesla was wrong, because this car could exceed the imposed limit of 322 km/h until reaching the magical number of 348.

And all this could be achieved with a hacking system that has surely left Tesla speechless, adding of course extra safety systems such as brakes and adequate tires to reach this speed. Although unfortunately it has not been revealed how exactly it could have been done beyond this module that can be installed in the car itself.

To put you in a position to understand this speed, a commercial plane reaches between 200 and 280 kilometers per hour to be able to lift the nose and take off from a runway. In this case the car managed to avoid this speed completely, emitting a sound that left all people amazed.