This The Last of Us cosplay is so faithful to the game that it has surprised even Naughty Dog

By Axel García / Updated 28 December 2021, 08:26 13 comments

It is not uncommon to see a session of cosplay inspired by popular video games, especially Game of the Year winners like The Last of Us Part 2. One Photography In particular, it has caught the attention of the Naughty Dog studio (responsible for the title), which has shared it on social networks, ensuring that it is a ‘perfect snapshot’ of both characters.

Naughty Dog invites the community to share their sessionsThe cosplayers, meowmei Y alice.wake.95, they posed in a shot where they dressed as the two girls that we see in the title. Both are lying on the grass, staring at each other with expressions that reflect the affection they feel for each other.

“From the cosplays to the thrills to the setting, this snapshot of Ellie and Dina from The Last of Us Part 2 is perfect,” says Naughty Dog’s official Twitter account. In the same publication, the study invites the community to to share her cosplay sessions on the Tumblr platform.

It is strange when a studio recognizes the effort of a cosplay session, but it is definitely something that guarantees the good work that has been done, even if it is a single photograph within all those taken, as both meowmei and alice did. .wake.95 in your accounts Instagram.

The Last of Us has inspired more than just cosplay sessions, as artists imagining the game anime-style, or even musical themes performed within the game itself, courtesy of the guitar minigame that allows the player to compose their own songs.

