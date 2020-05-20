This Throwback Photo Of Keanu Reeves Beating Rob Lowe At Basketball Is Everything

Depart a Remark
It’s exhausting to think about Keanu Reeves and Rob Lowe enjoying basketball collectively. The 2 actors have come a good distance since their early ’80s heartthrob days, with Keanu Reeves enjoying iconic motion heroes and Rob Lowe enjoying a variety of dramatic and comedic roles on tv.
Nonetheless, regardless of their divergent profession paths, at one time they did, certainly, play basketball collectively. Lately, Rob Lowe shared on social media an previous picture of him and Keanu Reeves standing collectively and smiling, carrying “Fairfax Excessive Movie star Basketball” t-shirts. And, it’s just about every part you may think. Test it out:
As Rob Lowe joked, Keanu Reeves beat him at basketball by 22 factors, a formidable lead by any normal, however not a complete shock contemplating that is John Wick we’re speaking about.
Approach again in 1986, Keanu Reeves and Rob Lowe starred collectively in Youngblood, a film a couple of younger, up-and-coming hockey participant (Rob Lowe) that desires to impress scouts for the NHL. Whereas within the film Keanu Reeves performed Heaver, the Mustangs’ goalie, he additionally performed hockey rising up and was famous for being a fantastic goalie on the set of Youngblood.
It wasn’t the final time Keanu Reeves confirmed off his affinity for sports activities in films. He starred within the 2000 film The Replacements, a comedy a couple of soccer strike and the house owners try to rent substitute gamers. He additionally starred in Hardball, a couple of man agreeing to educate somewhat league baseball workforce in Chicago. Maybe sooner or later he’ll get to indicate off his basketball expertise in a film?
Now, years later, Keanu Reeves and Rob Lowe are engaged on fluctuate totally different tasks. Keanu Reeves is revisiting previous characters again from the 80s with Invoice & Ted Face the Music, a film that’s completed filming and is in post-production. He was so dedicated to the position that he shaved his beard.
Rob Lowe is extra just lately well-known for his hilarious efficiency of the health freak Chris Traeger on the tv comedy sequence Parks and Recreation. Although he’s been off the present for a while now, he and most of the different Parks and Recreation stars returned for a one-off episode to lift cash for charity.
Rob Lowe can extra just lately be seen on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, which premiered earlier this 12 months. It’s about New York Metropolis firefighter Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) that strikes to Austin, Texas together with his son.
Because it’s been years since Keanu Reeves and Rob Lowe have been in a film collectively, maybe it’s time to place them again on the courtroom and see what they’re manufactured from. I imply, who wouldn’t need to see a Keanu Reeves and Rob Lowe basketball film?
