This Thursday’s game may be the last official emblem player of the Uruguayan team

It could be the last official match played by several names from the Uruguayan National Team who were present on the squad when the country achieved fourth place in the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 Photo: Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani – EFE/Sebastiao Moreira



The match between Uruguay and Peru that will be played this Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at the Centenario Stadium It could be the last official match of several historic players with the Uruguayan National Team. Among them are Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani, Martín Cáceres, Diego Godín and Fernando Muslera.

Diego Alonso, the new technical director of Uruguay, after the historic Maestro Tabárez, has five players on its squad who, since the World Cup in South Africa in 2010, where the country obtained fourth placeThey are joining the team. They also went through the World Cup in Brazil, in 2014, where they reached number twelve, and in Russia, in 2018, where they achieved fifth place.

If Uruguay manages to qualify for the World Cup, it is possible that there will be some preparatory matches at the Centenario, but these would be within the framework of FIFA dates and not of an official nature.

The 2026 World Cup Qualifiers for Canada, the United States and Mexico are also likely to start at the end of 2023, so it is almost certain that they will not play again for classification points in the Centenario Stadium.

“The moments that one experiences in the national team are insurmountable. They are the last games that one can be living with the selectionthat’s why he enjoys it in a different way and with the desire to do important things like reach a World Cup,” said Luis Suárez, one of the players who makes up the squad for this match with Peru, reported Ovation.

In addition, with 35 years and 67 goals for the Uruguayan National Team (the highest scorer in history), He did not deny that his career as a player for the Uruguayan Football Association is near the end.

“Playing a fourth World Cup would be something incredible for me and for some of the other teammates who are going to have that opportunity “Suárez indicated, referring to the other four players who also began their golden age with the World Cup in South Africa.

To this day, Luis Suárez has 130 games played with the light blue (name that is put on the shirt of the Uruguayan team) and 67 goals. Cavani has 128 games and 54 balls inside the goal. Godín 155 games and 8 goals. Muslera, the well-known goalkeeper of the National Team, has played 131 games.

If Uruguay qualifies, it would be the fourth World Cup played by football figures such as Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani, Fernando Muslera, Martín Cáceres and Diego Godín EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda/File



The Suarez-Cavani era

In 2006, the U-20 team was directed by Gustavo Ferrín. At that moment, began the path in the Uruguayan National Team of the two top scorers in the history of the country.

Suarez came first. He debuted on June 7 of that same year against Chile at the Centenario Stadium, where Uruguay won 2-1. Cavani appeared on December 13against the Gaucha National Team, and scored the first goal of a preparation match prior to the South American that would end 2-0 with Uruguay as the winner.

On June 19, 2007, the Uruguayan U-20 played their farewell match prior to the World Cup, again against Chile, and that was the first time that Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani played together EFE/Antonio Lacerda/File



On June 19, 2007, both already being seen as top scorers in their categories, the U-20s played their farewell match prior to the World Cup, again against Chile, and that was the first time that Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani played together. During the Youth World Cup in July of that year they established themselves as a leading duo, being left out in the round of 16 in a match against the United States.

From that moment they would accompany each other in Copa Americas, in World Cups and in different matches of the National Team. When the World Cup came to South Africa in 2010, they were a key part of the team that took Uruguay to fourth place.

According to data from historian Santiago Rodríguez, until the middle of 2021, the duo had played 72 games together as starters, with 37 of them won, 20 drawn and 15 lost. On the occasions when this happened, the team obtained 131 of the 216 points, achieving a 60.64% effectiveness in the game, reported ESPN.

