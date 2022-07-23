This tiktoker is already happy because he has a truck cabin in his own house

Rico trucker built a very complete and huge cockpit to play American Truck Simulator from the comfort of his home.

when your basic needs are covered and you have a job that allows it, there is nothing better than dedicating your salary to your greatest passion, even if it is to build a very elaborate and gigantic truck cabin in your own house to play your Favorite Truck Simulator (provided that the Russian invasion allows it, of course…). And you who stuck out your chest for having a steering wheel for your racing simulators…

What did you think of the deployment? Ricotrucker1 is a tiktoker (although he also has a YouTube account) so passionate about trucks and driving simulators that over the years has dedicated itself to creating and expanding its homemade truck cab. At this point it is so realistic and detailed that at first glance it may seem real, because it has three huge screenssteering wheel, pedal board, a huge dashboard inspired by Kenworth trucks, mirrors, a long gear lever, two real truck seatsand even a radio station with a microphone.

Besides, to guarantee the immersion in the experienceit seems that the dashboard has interactive dials and switches, apart from presenting a dashboard synchronized with the simulator, so that to see the speed, the revolutions, the intermittent, etc., everything can see it there. What can also be seen in his videos is that he has three smartphones to communicate with other players or even follow comments from networks. Awesome.

