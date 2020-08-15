This time, Chinese kites were missing on Independence Day, Hindustani kites scattered their color

New Delhi: Hundreds of kites were flown in blue sky on the occasion of Independence Day and colorful kites also captivated the mind of the audience. In Old Delhi, kite flying is such a hobby whose fans range from children to old. However, this time Chinese kites were absent in Delhi and Hindustani kites scattered their colors. At the same time, kite-makers used Hindustani manj instead of Chinese manjh. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir will soon get chief minister, government in preparation for holding elections; PM said- process of delimitation is going on

Mohammad Asif, a member of the Kite Flying Association of Old Delhi, said, "This time there is a two-fold craze among people for flying kites." It is estimated that thousands of kites are being flown this time, while most people are buying indigenous kites. "

Manjha from Bareilly and Jaipur and kites made from here were seen in all the shops. Actually people are very angry about China, due to which most people are not buying Chinese goods at all. Asif told that "There are 350 teams in our association. In Old Delhi, a person flies a kite from every home on Independence Day, whether he is a child or old. "

However, when he spoke to Aminuddin, a resident of Old Delhi, his opinion was different on this matter. According to him, kites are flying low in Old Delhi. The main reason is the corona virus.