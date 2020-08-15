This time too, PM Modi is seen in the affidavit, this is how the Prime Minister’s safa on August 15 from 2014 to 2020

74th Independence Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seen in bright and colorful embellishments every year at the Independence Day celebrations, also wore saffron and cream colored Safa (PM Modi Safa) on the 74th Independence Day this time too. The Prime Minister wore half-sleeved kurta and churidar pajama with it. Along with this, he had also put white saffron with saffron edge, which he uses to cover his mouth and nose in view of Kovid-19. After coming to power for the second time with a grand majority, Modi wore a colorful safa while giving his sixth speech on Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort last year. Also Read – Investment in infrastructure sector to exceed Rs 110 lakh crore, 7 thousand projects identified

He wore a deep red and green Jodhpuri Bandhej Safa in his first speech on Independence Day in 2014. At the same time, in 2015, Prime Minister Modi wore a yellow safa, which had stripes of different colors, while in 2016 he chose a pink and yellow leopard 'tie and dye' safa.

After this, in 2017, he wore a dark red and yellow safa, which had golden stripes on it. He wore Saffron Safa in 2018. From the Red Bandhani safes of Kutch to the yellow Rajasthani safes at the Republic Day celebrations too, Modi's safes have been attracting the attention of the people.

At the same time, in 2019, PM Narendra Modi wore a yellow, red, purple, green and blue t-shirt. His safa looked very beautiful on white color. It was made from tie and dye and Lahariya print.

The shadow of the Kovid-19 epidemic was clearly seen this year at the historic Red Fort during the country’s 74th Independence Day celebrations, where all chairs were equipped with a kit containing masks, sanitizers, a pair of gloves and the chairs were thus placed Was that standards of social distance could be followed. The Independence Day celebrations held at the Red Fort were crowded every year and people of different age groups attended the event with great enthusiasm, but this year keeping in mind the safety standards set due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The number of casualties was kept low.