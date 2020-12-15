This time will not be winter session, Congress accuses- work to destroy parliamentary democracy is complete

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday made a scathing attack on the government over the decision not to hold the winter session of Parliament due to the Corona epidemic and alleged that the work of destroying parliamentary democracy was completed. Also Read – Anil Vij Health Update: No improvement in health of Corona infected Anil Vij, shift from PGI Rohtak to Medanta Hospital

Senior party leader Jairam Ramesh also claimed that the government did not consult with Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha regarding this decision. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “Modi ji, the work to destroy parliamentary democracy is complete.” Also Read – Rajasthan CHO Recruitment 2020: Recruitment for 7810 CHO posts in Rajasthan soon, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal

He questioned, “NEET / JEE and UPSC exams are possible in Corona era, classes in schools, examinations in universities are possible, election rallies are possible in Bihar-Bengal so why not winter session of Parliament? When public issues do not arise in Parliament, then what will be the meaning of democracy? ” Also Read – Uttar Pradesh News: More than 500 people walking around without masks in Noida

Ramesh tweeted, “There was no consultation with the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. Prahlad Joshi is away from the truth once again. “The government has said that there will be no winter session of Parliament this year due to the Kovid-19 pandemic and in view of this, convening a meeting of the budget session in January next year. Would be appropriate

In a letter to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said, “The winter month is very important for the management of Kovid-19, because in the mean time Corona cases have increased. , Especially in Delhi. We are in mid-December right now and the corona vaccine is expected to come soon. “Joshi said that he had established contacts with leaders of various political parties and he also advised to avoid the winter session expressing concern over the epidemic.” ”

(input language)