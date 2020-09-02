This Time with Alan Partridge series 2 will begin filming this yr, says Steve Coogan

Steve Coogan has confirmed that This Time with Alan Partridge will begin filming on the finish of the yr, with a deliberate premiere date in spring 2021.

The series debuted on BBC One again in 2019, seeing Coogan’s beloved comedy character taking up {a magazine} present format just like that of The One Present.

Predictably, every episode packed some spectacularly awkward gaffes and ended on a very chaotic notice, however it’ll take greater than that to cease Partridge from broadcasting to the nation.

“We’re in the midst of writing one other series of This Time,” he mentioned in an interview with Digital Spy. “We’re capturing on the finish of the yr. We’re scrambling to get it collectively. It will be broadcast subsequent spring, someday.”

It’s unclear whether or not the series would require social distancing measures to function, however there’s all the time the opportunity of a socially distanced sofa between Partridge and co-presenter Jennie Gresham (Susannah Fielding).

The primary series of This Time with Alan Partridge was primarily involved with the eponymous journal present itself, though there have been quick interludes between segments which provided a glimpse into the presenter’s personal life.

From Coogan’s newest feedback, it seems these may very well be expanded in series two, with the intention of creating a “parallel narrative”.

“We’re attempting to set ourselves a activity of getting the [chat show] stuff on-screen after which have a form of parallel unseen story that we get glimpses of, this parallel narrative of what’s occurring in [Alan’s] personal life and Jennie, his co-presenter’s, personal life,” he defined.

“After which, kind of, have these two issues go parallel. We haven’t fairly realised the place it goes however we would like it to finish up in an odd and surprising place. That’s all I can say.”

There’s loads of Partridge content material on the market proper now for followers of the character, with a model new podcast titled From The Oasthouse touchdown on Audible and an extra series deliberate for after This Time wraps up.

As well as, a Simon Schama-style British historical past series titled And Did These Ft with Alan Partridge can be within the works, with filming mentioned to have began in Might 2019.

Little is understood in regards to the series past that it includes Alan travelling across the UK and assembly individuals who can enlighten him on the nation’s previous.

Coogan described a “documentary series” that matches this description with out referencing it by identify, that means it’s unclear whether or not an extra travelogue may very well be within the pipeline.

He added: “After that, we’re going to do some kind of documentary series… We’ll positively do a documentary series the place Alan is on the street.”

Alan Partridge: From The Oasthouse is obtainable to stream on Audible. Should you’re in search of one thing to look at tonight, take a look at our TV Information.