This tool allows you to create personalized and collaborative maps in a fun way to plan your vacations: this is how it works

If you have not yet planned what you are going to do on vacation, this tool may be of great help to you. And whether you’re planning a road trip, visiting a city, or hitting the trails, Felt has you covered.

Felt is a web tool that allows us create our own custom routes, offering a collaborative system to be able to create maps with more people in just a few minutes. It is completely free, and we can customize your design at will.

Create your custom map in minutes

Most of us use Google Maps to find our way around and decide what to do. Although Felt does not replace the Google tool, it is a powerful ally, being able to add personalized points of the places you are going to visit.





Through its tool panel we have the possibility of using pins to set routes, add arrows and text, highlight areas in phosphorus, and even add our own images.

This startup launched its initiative to the public this week, through a private beta with more than 1,000 people. The idea is offer this tool for free for everyonewhile there will be a commercial version that will target companies.





When you start using the tool for the first time, we will go through a tutorial in which they will show us all the tools that we have at our disposal. This tutorial is also quite creative, as they show it to us as if it were another route on the map, quickly learning all the possibilities that the tool offers us.

Felt is a fun way to create maps, as being collaborative and customizable really boosts creativity. Also, It has a multitude of layers to add to the map that offer us information about the weather, time zones, zip codes, dry areas, and much more. In addition, the tool allows you to import your own data and elements in different formats.

Depending on how complex our route is, in a very short time we will be able to have a map ready, and in the event that it has turned out visually beautiful, we can always print it to have it at hand.