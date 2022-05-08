This trick for macOS allows you to move a window by clicking anywhere on it

Generally, to move windows in Windows and macOS we need to click and move the cursor in the parts intended for it. However, thanks to Matteo Mazzarolo we have learned a trick applicable to all versions of macOS since High Sierra to modify this behavior.

With the trick that we are going to explain, you can move a window by clicking on any part of it just by pressing the command and control keys at the same time you click. That is, you have to do “click + control + command”.





How to enable and disable this cheat

To activate this curious function, all we have to do is enter this line in Terminal:

defaults write -g NSWindowShouldDragOnGesture -bool true

When trying it, it does not become an essential for itself, but yes in a combination of keyboard and mouse with which we often forget about having to reach the upper edges. Sometimes we only use the mouse to operate the system, but if we also accompany with a keyboard, it is a more comfortable option than any other.

In this video below we see how to move the Edge browser window that shows an article from our fellow Magnet:

If the trick, which in principle has no drawbacks, causes you problems or creates some kind of conflict in the system with something you have installed, you can always disable it by entering this code: