This trick for Windows 10 and 11 Explorer is ideal for quickly copying photos and videos from an iPhone

I use Windows, I have an iPhone. I’m not the only one, not even close. But even using macOS, Copying files from an iPhone or iPad to a computer can be an ordeal if you want to do it from disk to disk, without depending on cloud storage services and their synchronization.

Basically, connect an iPhone via USB cable to a Windows 10 or 11 PC and copy your photos from one folder to anotherit’s not even 1% as easy as should be. But, thanks to the advanced features of Windows Explorer, you can make it a whole lot less painless.

The problem of endless folders on the iPhone





If you have ever reviewed the files of your iPhone on the PC, you will have noticed that practically each photo or small group of images has its own folderthe device tends to change the structure of these constantly and without much sense for a human, so the simple process of copying your photos from the iPhone to your hard drive can be an ordeal.

With this method everything is made simpler and you don’t have to use the horror of iTunes, although it is still necessary to be able to connect the mobile to the PC. yes, this only works to transfer files from your iPhone to Windows, not from Windows to your iPhone.

You’ll need a cable to connect your iPhone (or iPad) to your PC, and you’ll also need to install iTunes from the Microsoft Store (iTunes is required in order to connect your iPhone to your PC and have the device appear in Windows Explorer).

Before connecting your iPhone, open iTunes and sign in with your account. Connect your device with the cable, and allow access through the computer when the iPhone shows you the prompt. You can also choose whether it is a trusted device at once.

Open Windows Explorer, select the Apple device you have connected, and then go to Internal Storage.



What you should see in Windows Explorer when you connect your iPhone and open its internal storage

This will give you access to the DCIM folder, which is where the iPhone stores all the multimedia content, photos and videos that you have recorded, downloaded, or edited with different apps. The problem is that inside that folder there are countless more, and if you want to copy them all “clean” without that bunch of subfolders, you will need to filter your results better, something that Windows Explorer can help you with.

In the search box on the right, type an asterisk “*” (without quotes) and press Enter.

At the top click on “ Watch ” and select “ Details ”

Now click the down arrow that appears next to the Type column when you hover your mouse pointer over it:



By clicking on the File Type menu you can filter the results

Choose the type of file you want to see: JPEG, JPG, PNG and GIF for images; MOV and MP4 for videos. Windows doesn’t know how to open AAE files because they are files that contain editing information for images made with the iOS and macOS Photos app.



Enjoy your results more ordered

Now you can copy any of these files more simply without having to keep all those meaningless folders. You can always change the view back from Details to Large or Medium Icons for a better look.

Via | Sara Dieschy