This Trojan for Android is proving to be a nightmare for banks like BBVA, Santander or CaixaBank: this is Xenomorph

A dangerous malware has taken over numerous Android mobile devices with the intention of collecting banking information from the main banking apps. Dubbed ‘Xenomorph’ by security firm ThreatFabric, this Trojan has already affected users of 56 different European bankstargeting Spain, Portugal, Italy and Belgium.

This malware was detected by said company during this same month of February, and has been distributed through the Google Play Store through a priori non-harmful applications. Everything indicates that this Trojan has been installed more than 50,000 times.

A Trojan that is distributed through an Android app with thousands of downloads

According to ThreatFabric, this Trojan shows similarities to ‘Alien’, another banking malware known to be one of the most widespread in the last two years. However, although they share some lines of code, everything indicates that it is quite different in terms of functionality.

Even after Google’s efforts to purge its malware store, there are still some like this ‘Xenomorph’ that is proving to be a nightmare for European banking. One of the applications in which this Trojan has been found is in ‘Fast Cleaner’, an app to clean the device and optimize performance. ThreatFabric discovered this because the said app belonged to the Gymdrop dropper family. A dropper is an application that contains malicious code to be injected into users’ devices. This dropper was also responsible for distributing the ‘Alien’ Trojan that we were talking about.





this trojan is capable of collecting banking information through SMS notifications of two-factor authentication. From ThreatFabric they assure that Xenomorph can also be used to collect data from victims in installed applications that do not belong to its main objective.

The objective of this Trojan goes through banks based in Spain, Portugal, Italy and Belgium. Furthermore, it is also capable of collecting information from cryptocurrency wallets and email services. Among the 56 affected banks are those such as BBVA, CaixaBank, Santander, Unicaja, ING Direct, Bankinter, and many others. You can see the complete list through this link, right at the end of the article.

From ThreatFabric they assure that, with more time, this malware could evolve to highly worrying levels. Cybercriminals are using increasingly sophisticated methods, and Xenomorph is proof that droppers continue to be a serious problem in the major app stores.