This unique STALKER-themed supermarket has just opened in Ukraine

STALKER 2 was going to arrive this year, but its launch was delayed due to the Russian invasion of the European country.

Although the war continues its course to the south and east of Ukraine, cities like Kyiv try to recover their normality in the best possible way. In this context, yesterday a fully themed supermarket opened its doors with STALKER motifs, the role-playing and action-shooter saga that will premiere its second installment very soon.

As we can read in a local media, it is a collaboration of Linkone of the main grocery stores in the European country, and GSC Game World, video game developer. The idea behind this commercial action was thought up last summer, but its opening was delayed by the Russian invasion.

The STALKER experience is not yet complete, with mutants and other anomalies from the franchise yet to be incorporated. You may have to wait until the end of the war to see this post apocalyptic decor in all its glory.

That said, the commercial action of GSC Game World and Silpo allows us to talk again about STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the long-awaited second installment of the saga that will hit stores around the world early next year if there are no more delays. Its managers wanted to have the video game ready for this year, but they had to slow down its development and move part of the work team to Prague.

Other Ukrainian studios, such as Frogwares, have also had to change their plans and bet on less expensive developments such as Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened – Remake, a remake of one of the most beloved installments of the detective saga.

