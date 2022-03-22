This Unity technical demo is so hyper-realistic that it leaves us speechless: this is ‘Enemies’

The graphic engine takes advantage of its improvements with a video that looks like a real action scene.

Although many of the proposals seen so far seemed to be taken from a science fiction movie, it is undeniable that human beings have made giant strides in terms of technology. In the world of video games, this translates to more powerful consoles, systems with more possibilities and, of course, some hyperrealistic graphics. And it is that, following this last concept, we are taking a path in which each time it is more difficult to distinguish real scenes from computer work.

Unity reminds us of this issue with its latest tech demo: ‘Enemies‘. As you can see yourselves in the video that opens this news, the graphics engine takes full advantage of all the possibilities it offers using only a video of 2 minutes. Of course, we already warned you that, after seeing the progress, there is a good chance that you will be as surprised as we are.

And it is that Unity has published this work to show the latest improvements of its technology. In this sense, its web page tells us about some novelties in the graphics engine, such as a system that increases skin realism in the models, more detailed eyes with caustics in the iris, a tension technology for the blood flow simulation and wrinkle maps, and much more. In addition, part of this hyperrealism comes thanks to the Nvidia DLSSwhich Unity natively embraced nearly a year ago.

Of course, we are in a glorious time in terms of graphics in video games (and who knows what the future holds!). On your side, Unreal Engine 5 has shown us an admirable level of photorealism in facial expressions, although we admit that the Unity technical demo has reminded us of 5 other presentations that also they left us with our mouths open.

