This university closes after 157 years due to ransomware: it survived world wars and major crises but not this

A university that opened its doors in 1865 has just closed its doors due to a ransomware attack. Lincoln College is a representative place because was founded in the same year the American Civil War ended and most of his students are black. Now its plan is to close its doors at the end of this week: May 13 as notified by the Illinois Department of Higher Education and the Higher Learning Commission.





Lincoln College administrators have blamed a ransomware attack, saying that hindered admission and fundraising activities during a period when the school already had certain problems caused by the pandemic.

As the university itself has explained, Lincoln College has survived many difficult times such as the economic crisis of 1887, a great fire on campus in 1912, the Spanish flu of 1918, the Great Depression, World War II, the global financial crisis of 2008 … and about the current problem after the computer attack, he said “but this is different”.

Ransomware what it is, how it infects and how to protect yourself

So was the attack





The ransomware attack (which happened in December) encrypted important data, making it difficult for administrators to manage of its “recruitment, retention and fundraising campaigns,” administrators wrote in a statement recently posted on the school’s website.

“Lincoln College was the victim of a cyberattack in December 2021 that thwarted admissions activities and hindered access to all institutional data” and that paralyzed the enrollment process with respect to the second half of 2022. All the necessary systems for recruitment, retention, and fundraising efforts of funds ended up inoperable”, according to what the administrators explain.

“You can’t enter the applications for admission to the systemyou can’t recruit students,” Lincoln President David Gerlach told EdScoop in April, stating that the attack put admissions activities “out of action for a month and a half.”

From a student record to scarce crowdfunding





College students have participated in activism and fundraising activities. There was a GoFundMe, hoping to raise $20 million. However, until Monday, the page had only received 19 donationsfor a total of $1,252.

It must be said that the institution experienced record student enrollment in the fall of 2019. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted recruiting and fundraising efforts, sporting events, and all activities of campus life.

The economic burdens initiated by the pandemic required large investments in technology and security measures on campus and there was also a significant drop in enrollment. The attack of ransomware affected much more to this problemaccording to its administrators.