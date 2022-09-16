This unofficial Ubuntu app store was liked more than the official one: now Canonical is adopting it as its own

Ubuntu Linux comes standard with a program that acts as your own app store: the Snap Store (actually, it was recently renamed to Ubuntu Software, but hardly anyone calls it that yet), and is a ‘fork’ of the GNOME Software store. Its name comes from the fact that, in addition to the traditional package system of Debian-based distributions, the Snap Store also offers the ability to install snap packages (as popular as controversial), developed and promoted by Canonical, the creators of Ubuntu.

But a high percentage of users of the popular Linux distribution do not hold Snap Store in high regard: they are blamed for slowness of your searchesthe bias of their results (in favor of Snap packages over DEBs), their excessive consumption of RAM memory (made worse by the fact that it keeps running in the background), etc. It is also criticized the lack of support for Flatpak packagesan alternative to Snaps powered by Red Hat.

For all these reasons, when it was learned at the beginning of this month that an alternative version had emerged, an unofficial ‘Ubuntu Software’, many were launched to try it; and, according to everyone who made it, it improves the user experience of the original.

Based on the Flutter framework, this app store is distinguished by an adaptive interface and much more usable than the eye-catchingas well as for some much faster searches. No one has complained about its RAM consumption, either, although we don’t know anything about implementing Flatpak support yet, unfortunately.

At the beginning of the month, this promising application it was still in the alpha phase and its creators discouraged its installation and use in production environmentsbut that didn’t stop the Ubuntu community from starting to rave about this project (some have said that being in beta, it’s still better than the current stable Ubuntu Software).

What we didn’t expect was that Canonical would take notice and welcome the new project. Now, as revealed on the official Ubuntu subreddit, Canonical has replaced its old Ubuntu Software with the new Flutter-based app of the same nameand it is already installable if you use the Preview / Edge channel of Ubuntu 22.04.





eye, because it still lacks options to implement, and the translations seem to be quite incomplete, but a rapid improvement of it is to be expected now that Canonical supports its development. In any case, it is an improvement for users and an example of the strengths of the open source model.

THE 10 MOST DANGEROUS COMMANDS for Windows, Mac, Linux

Console commands in case you are interested in trying out the new store

command to uninstall the old Snap Store / Ubuntu Software:

sudo snap remove snap-store

command to install the new app store:

sudo snap install snap-store –channel=preview/edge

command to go back to the old app after having tried the new one: