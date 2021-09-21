This used to be the emotional farewell speech of Daniel Craig from the Bond saga on the finish of the filming of 007: No Time to Die

The movie No Time to Die marks a brand new level within the Bond franchise: It’s going to be Daniel Craig’s ultimate movie as James Bond. The British actor, who performed Agent 007 from On line casino Royale to No Time to Die (5 movies), delivered a emotional farewell speech right through the tip of the film shoot.

The farewell speech has been taken from a documentary Being James Bond, a brand new manufacturing of Apple TV who follows Craig as Bond since 2006. You’ll watch the clip underneath.

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his ultimate ???? James Bond movie. ? @007 percent.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z – Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

“Many of us labored right here for 5 movies with me. I do know so much is claimed about what I bring to mind those films and all that … no matter“says Craig excitedly.”However I have beloved each and every 2d of those films, and particularly this one, as a result of I have gotten up each and every morning and had the chance to paintings with you. It’s been one of the vital largest honors of my existence“.

007 Sin Tiempo para Morir premieres in Spain on October 1 solely in cinemas. Secondly, Being James Bond It’s going to be to be had to hire in the course of the Apple TV app till October 7. The documentary follows Craig thru his 15 years as 007, together with reflections on On line casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Specter, and No Time to Die.

After all, we remind you to shop for popcorn and a large drink should you move to the cinema to look Sin Tiempo para Morir, as a result of James Bond could have a lot of time to die right through its 163 mins (2 hours and 43 mins), the longest movie within the franchise so far.