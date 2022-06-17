This user is able to locate any Google Street View image on the map just by taking a look: that’s what he does

A year ago, we told you about GeoGuessr, a game to guess locations from panoramic images randomly extracted from Google Street View, which at that time was triumphing on Twitch. The game encouraged you to view a photo and then click on the point on the map where you think it is located, after which it would indicate the real distance in kilometers between the selected point and the origin of the image.

But the success of GeoGuessr and its users not limited to Twitch. one of them, Georainbolthas become a viral star on the short-form video network TikTok—where he has amassed 600,000 followers and 17 million likes since he opened his account 9 months ago—, thanks to his brilliant abilities to identify in a short time practically any image of the globe that is put in front of him.

Trevor Rainbolt — this is his real name — is 23 years old and creative lead for Snapchat at Wave Sports + Entertainment, according to his LinkedIn profile. But he defines himself, above all, as a “professional Google Maps player”. And he dazzles the rest of the social network users when he is seen in videos in which he is capable of locate with a minimum margin of error places that you have been able to see for only 0.1 seconds:

For the uninitiated, here is @georainbolt working his geo-locating magic (it’s insane). So, what’s the strategy? pic.twitter.com/jFaMhnoETD — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) June 15, 2022

But how does he do it?

As revealed by the user @TrungPhan and Twitterthe key to the success of Georainbolt is its ability to identify small details (the appearance of license plates and traffic signs, the asphalt or cobblestone characteristic of each area, the architecture, etc.)… together with the knowledge of how Google takes photos for Street View.

Rainbolt also knows 100s other signifiers distinct to a location. Some notable ones: • Yellow phone booth (It’s Jersey, all other booths in UK are red)

• Snow rocket (In Japan, shows the road line is in case it snows)

• Colombia cross (cross on back of every sign in Colombia) pic.twitter.com/BPsSEce3by — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) June 15, 2022

Google Cameras and Cars: Google has used up 4 generations of panoramic cameras different, and the photos taken with each of them are distinguishable for the expert eye. Since not all countries are equally up-to-date in Street View, identifying the camera allows many of them to be ruled out at first glance. In some cases, the photos allow to see parts of the Google Car itselfand its color also helps to choose one or another region of the world. And if what is intuited is not a car, but a sheep (yes, you read that right), then its origin is even clearer.



