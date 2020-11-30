This vaccine proved to be 100% effective in severe corona patients, the company will apply for use today only

Corona vaccine Latest Update: American pharma company Moderna announced on Monday that its Kovid vaccine is 94.1 percent effective. At the same time, the company has also claimed that its vaccine has proved to be 100 percent effective on serious patients of Corona. As soon as the company achieves this achievement, now it is going to take a next step. Under which she will apply for authorization of the vaccine (Corona vaccine) today with the US Food and Drug Administration. Also Read – Due to this, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, praised by PM Modi, praised fiercely, Surjewala said this

Moderna has said that it will request for approval / approval of its Kovid-19 vaccine in the US and Europe on Monday. A statement from the company said, "Moderna is planning for the EUA (Emergency Use Authority) before the US FDA (US Food and Drug Administration today)."

The company has also said that it will apply to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for conditional marketing authorization.

Let me tell you that before this, another vaccine maker American company Pfizer announced to develop up to 90% effective vaccine. US-based pharma major Moderna Corona vaccine said that it would apply for its Corona vaccine to the US and European Emergency Authority on Monday. In the full results of the late company, it has been found that its vaccine is 94.1% effective without any serious safety concerns.

There are 30,000 volunteers associated with Moderna’s vaccine created in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health.

Earlier, the company claimed that its vaccine could be safe for 30 days in two to eight degree Celsius temperature. America’s top infectious diseases specialist Anthony Fausi called the modern results effective. Fauci said that the US can start vaccinating its most vulnerable population by December.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use messenger RNA. Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca use live vector, while Novax and Sanofi / GlaxoSmithKline are building their vaccines on the protein platform.