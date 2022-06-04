This very original Elden Ring weapon deals inordinate damage thanks to a bug

We can carry the Grafted Dragon after defeating Godrick, but a bug further enhances its power.

Since its launch in February of this year, Elden Ring has not only dazzled us with its world and its challenging proposal, but also with all the secrets it hides. Some discoveries come directly from the various adjustments you make FromSoftwarebut most come from the search community.

Today we come to tell you one more secret, although this has to do with a bug and not with a feature of the game. As we can see in the video of the RageGamingVideos channel that we leave you below, there is a very powerful weapon due to a bug that can make things much easier for us when going into combat.

We talk about Grafted Dragon, an item that we get as a reward once we manage to defeat Godrick, also nicknamed The Grafted because, among other things, he places a dragon’s head on his left arm. We can do the same with this weapon as long as we meet the requirements: 20 Strength, 14 Dexterity, and 16 Faith.

The Grafted Dragon benefits from the advantages of the other handWhat is the surprise? That, although it is already powerful by being able to throw fire with it, benefits from the ability of our main weaponmaking it even more threatening. This should not happen, but it does in this particular case, making our left hand benefit from what is selected for our right hand.

For example, if in our right hand we have a weapon with an ash of war that offers holy damage, the Grafted Dragon will also cause additional status damage. The same goes for bleeding or spells that improve fire damage, though all options should be explored first.

Of course, the combination with the ash of war royal knight’s resolve It takes the cake as it makes our next hit very powerful and extends for eight seconds. If we activate it every time that time passes, we can have the benefit permanently.

We do not know if it is a bug that they will correctAs it is something that has just been discovered (or, at least, popularized) it has not been tested if it works with all possible combinations, but of course it is an error that could be fixed with a future patch. We doubt FromSoftware wants us to have double the benefit in our left hand; They are not very similar to giving advantages to the user.

Precisely Godrick is one of the favorite bosses of Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the game. He has acknowledged on several occasions that he is surprised by the commercial performance of Elden Ring, whose number of players is already in the tens of millions and aims to grow even more in the coming months.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Elden Ring, Weapon, Bug, Error, FromSoftware and Cheats.