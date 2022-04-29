This video of the president of Ukraine saying that he snorts cocaine is a hoax that has used technology to change the original

A video of the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, has begun to circulate on social networks, stating that he uses cocaine, that this substance is the “best energizer” and that he recommends its use to “everyone”. It really is a fake that has used technology to juxtapose some words others in the mouth of the president to manipulate a 2019 interview.





Videos used to spread hoaxes are nothing new. And with the arrival of the “deepfakes” situation will make it easier to spread false information, since it is very difficult to distinguish fact from fiction. You just have to remember that deepfake of the CEO of Nvidia in an official presentation of new products of the brand that nobody noticed.

We also have the example of how they deceived politicians in Russia with a deepfake of an opponent or how this technique was used to spread a hoax in Spain that ruined the image of a company.

25 seconds praising drugs





In the video broadcast on social networks, the president of Ukraine appears, who has become widely recognized globally after Russia’s invasion of his country and the ensuing war, speaking in Russian. Are there English subtitles. Someone asks you a question the president replies: “Great! Great! The best energizer for humans. Really”.

He also says, in the video that is circulating these days, that cocaine “is energy for the whole day. At 7:00 in the morning I got up and went for a walk with the dog. And I snort drugs. It’s a lifestyle“. He also advises everyone to do so.

But various “factcheckers” or hoax checkers have learned that this video is the result of an edition made with a technology that has been able to juxtapose some words to others to change everything that the current president had really said in that 2019 interview offered in the Ukraynska Pravda television station. This interview of the then candidate took place before the presidential elections.

What he was actually saying was “I snort coffee, because I’m really addicted to coffee. I really like coffee, really”, after the journalist asked him if he snorted cocaine because there were rumors about it. what he said gave him energy was sports.

“This is the ‘routine’ that I follow. At 7:00 in the morning I get up, take my dog ​​out and play sports.What is sport for?? It’s about forcing yourself. It gives energy for the whole day, I recommend it to everyone,” says Zelensky in the original video.