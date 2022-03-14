This VPN has blocked BitTorrent after reaching an agreement with film studios: the pressure on downloads continues

VPN provider TorGuard has reached a legal settlement with more than two dozen movie studios that had previously sued the company for promoting copyright infringement. In the agreement, TorGuard has agreed to block BitTorrent traffic for its users.

Last year, more than 24 movie studios (the company has not given the exact number) sued TorGuard, claiming that the VPN provider kept no logs and encouraged downloading of copyrighted content online. For example, there are articles posted on the TorGuard website where it clearly explains how to set up a SOCKS proxy in uTorrent/BitTorrent on Windows.

According to court documents, both the movie studios and VPNetworks (TorGuard) have now agreed to a settlement in which the VPN provider will block torrents on your network. These documents state that TorGuard “will use commercially reasonable efforts to block BitTorrent traffic on its servers in the United States using firewall technology.”

Other “achievements” of film studios





This same group of claimants had previously demanded $10 million in “damages” from another vendor of VPN without logs, LiquidVPN. Furthermore, in October 2021, VPN.ht also “settled” with the same plaintiffs after waging a legal battle and accepted block BitTorrent and log traffic on their servers from the United States.

Several other VPN companies, including Surfshark, VPN Unlimited, Zenmate, PIA, and ExpressVPN were also targeted in similar cases last year.

TorGuard blames host for ignoring warnings





Since June 2012, TorGuard leased servers and IP addresses to QuadraNet hosting provideruntil at the end of 2021 the VPN provider notified QuadraNet that it was terminating the service.

But still, as we have seen, TorGuard has detailed instructions on how its proxy servers can be configured by clients. to work with existing BitTorrent clients.

Unlike VPNs, traffic routed through SOCKS5 proxy servers is by default unencrypted, which makes it possible for intermediary hosting providers to gain visibility of the network flows, if they so wish.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys shared an Excel spreadsheet with TorGuard that showed 250,000 “confirmed violations.” Of these records, around 40% of copyright infringement cases were associated with a single SOCKS5 IP address that had been provided to TorGuard.

“Because the traffic on TorGuard’s SOCKS5 proxy servers is not encrypted, QuadraNet could have used conventional network monitoring tools to capture data packets” of this copyrighted content and confirm it in the notifications that the plaintiffs sent to QuadraNet”.

The movie studios also claim that network monitoring technologies such as deep packet inspection could have been used to respond to copyright infringement notices and block flows that went against these standards. TorGuard has blamed the mishap on its hosting provider, QuadraNetfor failing to timely submit notices of copyright infringement.