This War of Mine and its message against war date release on PS5, Xbox Series and Game Pass

The strategy video game will come to the new generation consoles in a Final Cut with several improvements.

In times when war returns to European territory after several decades of absence, video games like This War of Mine may be more necessary than ever. This is how those responsible have wanted to expose it with the announcement of This War of Mine: Final Cut, which will reach PS5 and Xbox Series X | S stores, as well as Game Pass, this May 10 bringing with it the anti-war strategy video game with several new features.

Unfortunately, the message and topics covered in This War of Mine have become brutally relevant in recent months. We believe in the importance of educating the public about the reality of war right now, now that it has become a daily struggle for so many people close to us, declares Przemek Marsza, CEO of 11 bit Studios, whose offices are in Poland.

Unsurprisingly, this reissue optimizes the 2014 production at 4K resolution and makes various UI tweaks for a better experience. Also includes all locations from both the base game and This War of Mine: Stories, new quests and events, an additional classic scenario and a new character. This War of Mine: Stories can also be purchased separately, they indicate in the letter.

Meanwhile, This War of Mine is also available on PS4, Xbox One, as well as PC and Nintendo Switch. We encourage you to take a look at Alejandro Pascual’s analysis of This War of Mine, which said in its final lines: it is as funny as it is captivating, chilling and raw. This War of Mine was also the protagonist of a report about what we never see in video games about war: civilians

